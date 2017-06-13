BRIEF-CohBar announces private placement offering
* Cohbar inc says intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 3.3 million units at a price of us$1.50 per unit
June 13 Invuity Inc-
* Invuity provides update on photonblade commercialization
* Says company expects to begin shipping product again in q3 of 2017, after planned product enhancements have been made
* Invuity Inc- company has elected to initiate a voluntary recall and remove small number of remaining photonblade units from field Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Roche receives fda approval for fourth-generation hiv combination antigen-antibody assay --allowing detection of infection with high sensitivity and specificity