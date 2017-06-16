BRIEF-Siemens provides University of South Carolina with technology grant valued at $628 mln
* Siemens ag - siemens provides University of South Carolina with technology grant valued at $628 million
June 16 International Olympic Committee
* International Olympic Committee (IOC) and McDonald's mutually agree to end worldwide top partnership
* The financial terms of the separation was agreed by all parties, details of which are confidential
* IOC has no immediate plans to appoint a direct replacement in the retail food operations sponsorship category
* McDonald's will continue to be a sponsor of the Olympic winter games Pyeongchang 2018
* Dish Music app uses dts play-fi technology to stream music on tv audio systems and speakers