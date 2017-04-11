New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 11 Ioi Corporation Bhd:
* March 2017 rubber production 65,911 dry kg
* March crude palm oil production 48,792 mt; palm kernel production in march 11,391 mt
* March 2017 fresh fruit bunches own production 232,635 mt Source :(bit.ly/2ouEqYm) Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.