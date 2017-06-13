June 13 IOI Properties Group Bhd:
* Co and Hongkong Land International Holdings entered into a
memorandum of agreement
* Co and HKLI agreed to use their units to to enter into a
joint venture through wealthy link as the joint venture company
* JV to jointly own and undertake a proposed development and
management of a land parcel at central boulevard in singapore
* Co's unit's and HKLI’S unit's share of consideration in
relation to proposed JV is about SGD1.90 billion and SGD0.94
billion, respectively
* Proposed JV is not expected to have a material impact on
earnings and EPS of IOIPG group for financial year ending 30
June 2017
Source text: (bit.ly/2rUlvYm)
Further company coverage: