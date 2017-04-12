April 12 IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Says received EUGMP certification from National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition, Hungary

* IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals- certification for product ibuprofen, lamotrigine, metformin hydrochloride Source text: [IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited has informed the Exchange that the company has received EUGMP Certification from National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition, Hungary, for its product Ibuprofen, Lamotrigine, Metformin Hydrochloride confirming compliance with principals of Good Manufacturing Practices as provided by European Union Legislation]