BRIEF-Ion Beam Applications sees 5-10 pct revenue growth for FY

July 5 (Reuters) - ION BEAM APPLICATIONS SA:

* Company Has a Combined Backlog of Future Project Revenues in Service and Equipment Worth Almost Eur 1 Billion

* Now Expects to Report 5-10% Revenue Growth and a Low to Mid-Single Digit Operating Margin for the h1 2017 as Well as for Fy 2017‍​

* Still Assessing Impact of Delays on 2018/2019 and an Update Will Be Given at Time of Company's Half Year Results

* Company's Dividend Policy Remains Unchanged.

* Remains Confident on Its Previous Target of 13 to 15% Rebit in the Mid-Term

* Delays in Project Execution Are Now Being Experienced in Approximately Half of Ongoing Proton Therapy Projects

* DELAYS IN PROJECT EXECUTION BY SEVERAL OF ITS CUSTOMERS HAVE CONTINUED