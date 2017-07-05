FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ion Beam Applications sees 5-10 pct revenue growth for FY
July 5, 2017 / 5:15 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Ion Beam Applications sees 5-10 pct revenue growth for FY

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - ION BEAM APPLICATIONS SA:

* Company Has a Combined Backlog of Future Project Revenues in Service and Equipment Worth Almost Eur 1 Billion

* Now Expects to Report 5-10% Revenue Growth and a Low to Mid-Single Digit Operating Margin for the h1 2017 as Well as for Fy 2017‍​

* Still Assessing Impact of Delays on 2018/2019 and an Update Will Be Given at Time of Company's Half Year Results

* Company's Dividend Policy Remains Unchanged.

* Remains Confident on Its Previous Target of 13 to 15% Rebit in the Mid-Term

* Delays in Project Execution Are Now Being Experienced in Approximately Half of Ongoing Proton Therapy Projects

* DELAYS IN PROJECT EXECUTION BY SEVERAL OF ITS CUSTOMERS HAVE CONTINUED‍​ SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

