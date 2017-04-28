April 28 Ion Beam Applications SA:

* To install Africa's first proton therapy center

* The typical end-user price for a proteus one system with a maintenance contract is between EUR 35-40 million ($32.6-43.5 million)

Contract signed with children's cancer hospital foundation egypt to install a proteus one solution in Cairo, Egypt