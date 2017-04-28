BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23, co, units entered into second amended, restated credit facility
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing
April 28 Ionian Hotel Enterprises SA:
* FY 2016 turnover at 29.0 million euros($31.57 million) versus 29.8 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 net loss at 2.4 million euros versus profit of 2.2 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2016 at 3.0 million euros versus 4.4 million euros year ago
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017