May 15 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ionis pharmaceuticals announces phase 3 neuro-ttr study of inotersen (ionis-ttr rx) meets both primary endpoints

* Says statistically significant differences were also observed for both endpoints at eight months

* Ionis pharmaceuticals - long-term safety and efficacy data with inotersen currently being collected in open-label extension of phase 3 neuro-ttr study

* Says review of full data package from neuro-ttr study by ionis and gsk is ongoing

* Says preparation of regulatory marketing applications for inotersen is underway

* Ionis pharmaceuticals - gsk has option to license inotersen following review of additional data and prior to submission of regulatory applications