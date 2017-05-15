BRIEF-Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
May 15 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ionis pharmaceuticals announces phase 3 neuro-ttr study of inotersen (ionis-ttr rx) meets both primary endpoints
* Says statistically significant differences were also observed for both endpoints at eight months
* Ionis pharmaceuticals - long-term safety and efficacy data with inotersen currently being collected in open-label extension of phase 3 neuro-ttr study
* Says review of full data package from neuro-ttr study by ionis and gsk is ongoing
* Says preparation of regulatory marketing applications for inotersen is underway
* Ionis pharmaceuticals - gsk has option to license inotersen following review of additional data and prior to submission of regulatory applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces final results of cash tender offers for senior notes