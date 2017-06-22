WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
* On June 19, co entered into agreements with affiliates of Biomed Realty L.P - SEC filing
* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - pursuant to which co will purchase real property located at 2855 Gazelle Court, Carlsbad, California for purchase price of $79.4 million
* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - pursuant to which co will purchase real property located at 2282 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, California for a purchase price of $14.0 million
* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - sale is scheduled to close in July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.