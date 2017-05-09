AIRSHOW-Boeing lifts 20-year industry demand forecast to $6 trillion
* New Boeing jet gets orders, but air show seen more subdued (Adds Boeing comments, orders, background)
May 9 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ionis reports financial results and highlights for first quarter 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue $110.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $116.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc - on track to meet its financial guidance for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pamplona Capital Management nears deal to buy Parexel; deal values Parexel, at $88.10 a share or $4.6 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2skY6zk Further company coverage: