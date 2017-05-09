May 9 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ionis reports financial results and highlights for first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue $110.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $116.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc - on track to meet its financial guidance for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: