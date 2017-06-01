June 1 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Spinraza (nusinersen) approved in the European union

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍approved to treat broad range of people with SMA​

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc says in conjunction with Spinraza approval in EU, Ionis earned a $50 million milestone payment from Biogen

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc - is also eligible to receive tiered royalties on global sales of Spinraza