BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 27 IOOF Holdings Ltd
* has achieved positive net flows of $998 million in funds under management, administration and advice (fuma) for q3 of 2017 financial year
* total fuma as at 31 march 2017 totalled $112.8 billion. Funds under supervision were $30.6 billion. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.