BRIEF-CoAssets says unit secured capital market service licence in Singapore
* Coassets secures capital market service licence in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 IP Group Plc:
* As at April 30, fair value of group's portfolio was 652.1 million stg versus 614.0 million stg at Dec. 31, 2016
* Fair value of group's portfolio as at April 30, reflects net fair value increase of 29.3 million stg and portfolio investments of 8.8 million stg during period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Coassets secures capital market service licence in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 20 Saudi Arabia's stock market continued rising early on Tuesday before a decision by index compiler MSCI on whether to consider Riyadh for a possible upgrade to emerging market status. Most of the rest of the Gulf was sluggish.