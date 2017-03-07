BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
March 7 IP Group Plc:
* FY loss before tax 14.8 million STG versus profit before tax of 75.1 million STG year ago
* FY basic loss per share 2.39 pence versus 13.66 pence per share
* FY revenue from services and other income 7.6 million STG versus 98.3 million STG year ago
* 2016 was another productive year for group that saw our portfolio companies record impressive commercial progress and raise a total of about 230 million STG -chief executive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year