UPDATE 1-Ireland raises 3 bln euros from "milestone" AIB share sale
* Provides strong platform for future sales-minister (Adds details, quotes)
May 23 Ip Group Plc
* IP Group plc - statement regarding possible offer
* IP Group announces that it recently made an approach to the board of Touchstone regarding a possible combination with Touchstone
* Board of Touchstone rejected proposed combination
* IP Group is also announcing today that it intends to raise gross proceeds of up to 200 million pounds through issue of new Ip Group shares at a price of 140 pence per share pursuant to a firm placing, placing, open offer and offer for subscription
* Combination is not conditional on completion of capital raise and capital raise is not conditional on completion of combination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)
* Pik says to pay at least 30 percent of net cash from operating activities in dividends twice per year