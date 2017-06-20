June 20 Ipca Laboratories Ltd:

* Says clarification on U.S. FDA communication on company's manufacturing units

* USFDA clarified issuing letters is for withdrawal of exemption on certain drugs which was due to change in drug shortage situation in us

* Says fda has not carried any new inspection/reinspection of its plants at Madhya Pradesh,Pithampur and Silvassa