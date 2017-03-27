BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 27 Ipe Group Ltd
* Purchaser and each of vendors entered into s&p agreements
* Deal for a total cash consideration of hk$307.3 million
* Vendors have agreed to sell and purchaser has agreed to acquire a total of 157.6 million sale shares
* Purchaser being baoan technology company limited
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing