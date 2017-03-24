BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
March 24 Ipeople Inc
* Approved declaration of a 0.06 pesos per common share or 6% cash dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing