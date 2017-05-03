BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 International Personal Finance Plc :
* Q1 group customer numbers decreased by 2 pct
* Group Q1 growth in credit issued of 5 pct
* Q1 IPF digital credit issued grew by 61 pct
* Q1 IPF digital customer numbers grew by 47 pct
* Credit quality and collections in home credit business overall good; annualised impairment as percentage of revenue at 26.4 pct
* Q1 Mexico home credit customer numbers grew by 4 pct
* Q1 europe home credit customer numbers contracted by 9 pct
* Credit issued in Q1 reduced by 5 pct reflecting growth in Hungary and Bulgaria but offset by a contraction in Romania
* Q1 Mexico home credit issued grew by 20 pct
* Q1 Europe home credit issued decreased by 7 pct
* Implemented new processes to ensure compliance with new regulations in Romania; working to improve performance in this market
* IPF Digital Q1 performance driven by our new digital markets of Poland, Australia, Spain And Mexico; credit issued growth was 254 pct
* There have been no material changes to regulatory framework since our 2016 full-year results announcement
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.