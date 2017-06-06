Allianz to cut 700 jobs in Germany in next 3 years -Sueddeutsche
BERLIN, June 23 Allianz is planning to cut 700 jobs in Germany over the next three years, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday, citing company sources.
June 6 Ipic Gmtn Ltd
* Board of directors of international petroleum investment company PJSC has been reconstituted
* IPIC GMTN - board consists of following member homaid abdulla al shimmari as chairman, Ali Eid Al Mheiri, Saeed Mohamed Al Mazrouei and Marwan Naim Nijmeh Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, June 23 Allianz is planning to cut 700 jobs in Germany over the next three years, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday, citing company sources.
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.