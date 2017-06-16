BRIEF-Durect completes enrollment in persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
June 16 IPSEN SA:
* IPSEN ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF DYSPORT (ABOBOTULINUMTOXINA) FOR THE TREATMENT OF LOWER LIMB SPASTICITY IN ADULTS
* Kamada announces withdrawal of European Marketing Authorization application for inhaled ALPHA-1 antitrypsin for treatment of ALPHA-1 antitrypsin deficiency disease