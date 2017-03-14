French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
March 14 Ipsen Sa
* Ipsen announces health canada approval of dysport therapeutic™ (abobotulinumtoxina) for the treatment of patients with cervical dystonia and adult upper limb spasticity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane