Feb 23 Ipsen SA:
* Delivers strong 2016 results and expects further sales
growth and margin enhancement for 2017
* FY net profit EUR 226.6 million ($239.18 million) versus
EUR 190.7 million year ago
* FY group sales EUR 1.58 billion versus EUR 1.44 billion
year ago
* FY core operating income EUR 363.9 million versus EUR
327.7 million
* Sees for 2017 specialty care sales growth year-on-year
greater than +18.0%;
* FY closing net cash reached EUR 68.6 million at the end of
the period, compared to EUR 186.9 million in 2015
* Sees for 2017 primary care sales growth year-on-year
greater than +4.0%;
* Sees for 2017 core operating margin (excluding
amortization of intangible assets) greater than 24% of net
sales.
($1 = 0.9474 euros)
