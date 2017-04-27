April 27 Ipsos SA:

* Total organic growth, Q1: +1 pct

* Q1 revenue EUR 390.1 million ($424.3 million) versus EUR 386.9 million year ago

* Q1 organic growth of New Services: +18 pct

* Expects its growth to reach 3% in 2017

* 2017 operating profit to improve slightly faster than in 2016

* Preparations to be made for implementation of Ipsos' new development plan, so that it can be operational from beginning of 2018