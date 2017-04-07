BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
April 7 IQ Power Licensing AG:
* Discover energy group increases share in IQPLAG
* Discover Energy Group (DEG), has subscribed a mandatory convertible bond in amount of 2,552,500 euros ($2.72 million)
* At same time, share of DEG in IQ Power Licensing AG increases from just under 7 percent to 18.5 percent
* Stressed that any other capital increase in 2017 is not planned. - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9400 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote “for” all nine of Buffalo Wild Wings’ director nominees