BRIEF-Chugoku Bank to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 5 million shares (2.5 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 30
May 29 Al Manafaa for Money Transfer:
* Q1 gross profit 95.7 million dinars versus 49.9 million dinars year ago
* Q1 total revenue 134.8 million dinars versus 87.5 million dinars year ago Source: (bit.ly/2r3Xyxh) Further company coverage:
* Says it will retire 5 million shares (2.5 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 30
* Says it will acquire Chiba-based property for 3.75 billion yen from AEON RETAIL Co Ltd, on Nov. 30