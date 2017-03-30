US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 30 IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd :
* Says approved investment by its wholly owned subsidiary
* Says approved investment by unit via acquisition of 34 percent stake, making AIIPL a unit of IRB
* Says contract awarded by AIIPL to a promoter entity will be terminated post AIIPL becoming unit of IRB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)