BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 30 IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
* March quarter consol net profit 2.07 billion rupees
* March quarter consol income 16.56 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 1.57 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income was 15.74 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.