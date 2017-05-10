BRIEF-CoAssets says unit secured capital market service licence in Singapore
* Coassets secures capital market service licence in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 Permanent Tsb Group Holdings Plc
* Q1 net interest margin 1.80 percent, up 21bps from exit NIM of 1.59 percent for Q4 2016
* Bank is profitable and capital generative, net loans 18.7 billion eur versus 18.9 billion end-2016
* Proforma fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio 15.1 percent in Q1 versus 14.9 percent end-2016
* New mortgage lending grew by 63 percent y/y, market share increased to 10.4 percent
* Impairment trends in line with expectations, reiterate cost of risk guidance of 30-40 bps
* Expect to update market with details of next phase NPL strategy in Q3 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
* Coassets secures capital market service licence in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 20 Saudi Arabia's stock market continued rising early on Tuesday before a decision by index compiler MSCI on whether to consider Riyadh for a possible upgrade to emerging market status. Most of the rest of the Gulf was sluggish.