May 10 Permanent Tsb Group Holdings Plc

* Q1 net interest margin 1.80 percent, up 21bps from exit NIM of 1.59 percent for Q4 2016

* Bank is profitable and capital generative, net loans 18.7 billion eur versus 18.9 billion end-2016

* Proforma fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio 15.1 percent in Q1 versus 14.9 percent end-2016

* New mortgage lending grew by 63 percent y/y, market share increased to 10.4 percent

* Impairment trends in line with expectations, reiterate cost of risk guidance of 30-40 bps

* Expect to update market with details of next phase NPL strategy in Q3