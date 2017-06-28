Nigerian stocks rally for second day to one-week high
LAGOS, June 29 Nigerian stocks rallied for a second day on Thursday to a one- week high as shares in the relatively liquid banking sector gained ahead of half-year earnings, traders said.
June 28 Investors Real Estate Trust:
* IRET announces financial and operating results for the quarter and fiscal year ended April 30, 2017
* Q4 revenue $54.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $51.4 million
* Q4 FFO per share $0.07
* Investors real estate trust qtrly affo per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Allotted 7.56% unsecured, subordinated, fully paid-up, non-convertible, basel III compliant, tier 2 bonds amounting to INR 20 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: