May 3 Irhythm Technologies Inc:
* Irhythm Technologies announces first quarter 2017
financial results
* Q1 revenue $21.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $19.1 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $88 million to $92 million
* Irhythm Technologies Inc sees full year 2017 to range from
$88 to $92 million
* Irhythm Technologies Inc sees full year 2017 gross margins
for full year 2017 to range from 70% to 72%
* Irhythm Technologies Inc sees operating expenses for full
year 2017 to be between $85 and $88 million
