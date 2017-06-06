Fitch: U.S. Cyber Insurance Industry Grows 35%; Loss Rates Improve

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Cyber Insurance Market Share and Performance (P/C Insurers’ Cyber Premiums Climb in 2016) https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/900060 CHICAGO, June 22 (Fitch) Cyber insurance direct written premium volume for the Property/Casualty (P/C) industry grew by 35% in 2016 to $1.35 billion, according to a new report from Fitch Ratings. For the second year in 2016, annual P/C insurer statutory financial state