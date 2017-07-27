BRIEF-Iridium Communications Q2 earnings per share $0.20

1 Min Read
July 27 (Reuters) - Iridium Communications Inc:
* Iridium announces second-quarter 2017 results; company affirms 2017 outlook
* Q2 earnings per share $0.20
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $111.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $109.2 million
* Iridium Communications Inc says company affirmed its full-year 2017 outlook for total service revenue growth and oebitda
* Sees total service revenue between $440 million and $465 million for full-year 2019
* Sees total service revenue between $440 million and $465 million for full-year 2019

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $437.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S