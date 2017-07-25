FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-iRobot acquires Robopolis SAS for $141 mln
#Regulatory News
July 25, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 11 hours ago

BRIEF-iRobot acquires Robopolis SAS for $141 mln

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - iRobot Corp:

* iRobot acquires its largest European distributor, Robopolis SAS

* Expects acquisition to be between $0.45 - $0.30 dilutive to 2017 EPS

* Deal for ‍$141 million​

* Acquisition is expected to contribute incremental revenue of approximately $25 - $35 million in 2017​

* iRobot will pay cash for acquisition

* Beginning in 2018, acquisition is expected to generate incremental revenue and higher earnings per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

