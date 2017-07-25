BRIEF-iRobot acquires Robopolis SAS for $141 mln

1 Min Read
July 25 (Reuters) - iRobot Corp:
* iRobot acquires its largest European distributor, Robopolis SAS
* Expects acquisition to be between $0.45 - $0.30 dilutive to 2017 EPS
* Deal for $141 million
* Acquisition is expected to contribute incremental revenue of approximately $25 - $35 million in 2017
* iRobot will pay cash for acquisition
* Beginning in 2018, acquisition is expected to generate incremental revenue and higher earnings per share