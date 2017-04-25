BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
April 25 iRobot Corp
* iRobot reports first-quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.58
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.45 to $1.70
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $780 million to $790 million
* Q1 revenue $168.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $153.5 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.54, revenue view $778.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
