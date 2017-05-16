BRIEF-Air Lease Corporation expands CFM LEAP-1A fleet with $725 million order
* Air Lease Corporation expands CFM LEAP-1A fleet with $725 million order
May 16 I'rom Group Co Ltd
* Says unit ID Pharma Co., Ltd. concluded licensing agreement on Sendai Virus Vector technology With U.S.-based Elixirgen, LLC
* Says unit ID Pharma Co., Ltd. grants Elixirgen non-exclusive rights to use Sendai Virus Vector technology to make products with Elixirgen's genes for research purpose and rights to sell the products
* Says unit ID Pharma Co., Ltd. will receive upfront payment and usage charge from Elixirgen
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/DMnTFu
* PATENT AND MARKET APPEAL COURT CONFIRMED IN ITS JUDGMENT C-RAD'S RIGHT TO INVENTION NAMED "PATIENT MONITORING RADIATION MACHINES"