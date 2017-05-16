BRIEF-Magma Fincorp approves scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co
* Approves scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co
May 16 Iron Mountain Inc
* Iron Mountain Incorporated announces debt offering
* Iron Mountain Inc says offering by way of private placement of EUR 300 million in aggregate principal amount of euro senior notes due 2025
* Iron Mountain Inc - proceeds from offering of notes are expected to be used to repay outstanding borrowings under company's revolving credit facility
MADRID, June 20 Share swap details for the merger of state-held banks Bankia and Banco Mar Nostrum (BMN) should be agreed in the next few days or weeks, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.