Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 27 Ironbark Capital Ltd
* Announces capital raising of up to $7.1 million
March 27 Ironbark Capital Ltd

* Announces capital raising of up to $7.1 million

* Rights issue of one fully paid share in Ironbark for every 8 ordinary shares held at an issue price of $0.45 per share
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.