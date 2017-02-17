Feb 17 Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler

* To participate in capital increase of 74 percent owned unit Efes Varlik Yonetim

* Unit Efes Varlik Yonetim's capital will be increased to 30.0 million lira ($8.20 million) from 20.0 million lira

