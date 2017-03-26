BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 26 ISC Co Ltd :
* Says it appointed Park Seok Sun and Lee Sang Dong as co-CEO
* Says previous CEO Jung Yeong Baeng began to serve as co-CEO in the company as well, effective March 24
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/1H8j58
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement