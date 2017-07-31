FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Isentia updates on FY17 guidance, write down of & impairment on King Content
July 31, 2017 / 10:38 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Isentia updates on FY17 guidance, write down of & impairment on King Content

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Isentia Group Ltd

* FY17 revenue guidance $155.1 mln, in line with consensus estimate of $162 mln

* Sees FY17 underlying EBITDA of $41.5 mln in line with consensus estimates of $44 mln

* As a result of financial performance of King Content during FY17, board has decided to fully write down value of business

* Write down of King Content is expected to result in an impairment charge of $37.8 mln in FY17

* Impairment is non-cash and does not impact on banking covenants

* "We have further cut ongoing headcount in content marketing business" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

