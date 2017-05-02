BRIEF-U.S. court fines UPS $247 mln over illegal cigarette shipments
* U.S. Judge orders UPS to pay nearly $247 million in damages in New York lawsuit over illegal shipments of cigarettes – Court ruling
May 2 Nikkei:
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd's sales probably fell 4% to around 1.24 trillion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2pUhwv0) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 26 British emergency services are prepared for possible attacks on public events over an upcoming holiday weekend but have no information on specific threats after Monday's bomb attack in Manchester which killed 22, a government minister said.