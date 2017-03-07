BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
March 7 Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd:
* Isetan Mitsukoshi to name senior managing executive officer Toshihiko Sugie as new president - Jiji Press
* Company to announce management change at 0400 GMT - Jiji Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie