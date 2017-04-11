US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
April 11 Ishan Dyes and Chemicals Ltd
* Says management has charted out expansion and modernization plan to increase pigment blue production capacity by 960 MT p.a.
* Says is also setting up qc and research and development laboratory so as to facilitate development of new ranges of its product
* Says aims to complete expansion and modernization plan before end of current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)