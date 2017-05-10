BRIEF-Capital Markets Authority clarifies on alleged purchase/takeover of National Bank of Kenya by KCB Group
* Clarify no regulatory filings made by KCB Group regarding possible acquisition of majority shares of National Bank Of Kenya
May 10 ISIKLAR ENERJI:
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 2.8 MILLION LIRA ($781,729.86) VERSUS LOSS OF 11.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE OF 66.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 54.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
($1 = 3.5818 liras)
June 20 Serco Group Plc has won a contract worth about A$2.6 billion ($1.98 billion) to operate what will be Australia's largest correctional facility, the British outsourcing company said on Tuesday.