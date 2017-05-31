BRIEF-Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth 6 bln rupees
* Says allots NCDs worth 6 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tAA6a8) Further company coverage:
May 31 Iskandar Waterfront City Bhd:
* Qtrly revenue 13.6 million rgt versus 8 million rgt
* Qtrly net loss 56.5 million rgt versus loss of 4.8 million rgt Source text (bit.ly/2slN7Tq) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 23 Four Arab states boycotting Qatar over alleged support for terrorism have sent Doha a list of 13 demands including closing Al Jazeera television and reducing ties to their regional adversary Iran, an official of one of the four countries said.