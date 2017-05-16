BRIEF-C-Rad: Patent and Market appeal court confirms right to invention
* PATENT AND MARKET APPEAL COURT CONFIRMED IN ITS JUDGMENT C-RAD'S RIGHT TO INVENTION NAMED "PATIENT MONITORING RADIATION MACHINES"
May 16 ISOFOL MEDICAL AB
* Q1 PRE-TAX LOSS SEK 13.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 14.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approves issue of NCDs worth 11 billion rupees Source text: [Piramal Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Committee meeting Issue of privately placed secured Non-Convertible Debentures upto Rs.600 crores with an option to retain over-subscription of Rs.500 crores, aggregating the total issue size to Rs.1,100 crores.] Further company coverage: