July 4 (Reuters) - GRUPO ISOLUX CORSAN SA IPO-ISOL.MC:

* Grupo Isolux Corsan Sa Says Applies for Bankruptcy Proceedings

* Says Bankruptcy Proceedings Affect Seven Companies With 1992 Employees

* Says Its President and Six Members of Board of Directors Have Submitted Their Resignation

* SAYS IN LAST DAYS SIX OFFERS OF ACQUISITION OF DIVERSE PRODUCTIVE UNITS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED