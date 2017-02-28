Feb 28 Isra Vision AG:

* Starts 2016/2017 with double-digit growth

* Q1 revenues at 28.5 million euros ($30.21 million), plus 10 pct (Q1 15/16: 26.0 million euros)

* Q1 EBT at 5.6 million euros, plus 11 pct (Q1 15/16: 5.0 million euros)

* Financial year 2015/2016: dividend proposal 0.48 euros (py: 0.41 euros)

* Strong order backlog of approx. 90 million euros gross (as of Feb 27, 2017; py: 85 million euros gross)

* Outlook for 2016/2017 financial year: revenue growth in range of approx. 10 percent with at least stable margins planned

* Isra is continuously preparing to reach planned revenue dimension of over 150 million euros in medium-term